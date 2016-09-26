AWS Electronics appoints new Plant Director at AWS Slovakia

© olivier26 dreamstime.com

EMS provider, AWS Electronics Group, has appointed Petra Jani as Plant Director of AWS Slovakia, effective immediately.

© AWS

Petra assumes full executive responsibility for the Námestovo, Slovakia site, which provides AWS Electronics’ customers with low-cost, high-quality volume contract manufacturing facilities and mirrors those available at AWS Electronics’ UK plant.Jani has extensive experience in manufacturing and joins AWS from her previous position with the Korean Automotive supplier PHA, where she was Managing Director of its Slovakia factory. Previously, she has held senior management positions including Head of Operations, Head of Production, Head of Engineering and Head of Maintenance at a number of companies in Europe.Chief Executive, Paul Deehan commented: “We are delighted to have Petra on board to continue the success of AWS Slovakia, which is seeing revenue growth increase by 15 to 20% a year. Much of this has been driven by demand from the automotive sector where Petra has a depth of knowledge. We have also recently taken on further production space for the second time in two years. This includes a new high volume line for general industrial products and further investment in growing our automotive line due to securing additional contracts. Petra’s extensive knowledge of the industry will be invaluable as production ramps up further in these areas.”