AnSem receives ISO 9001:2015 certification

AnSem NV, a fabless IC design house, has received its ISO 9001:2015 certification for 'Design & delivery of analog & mixed-signal integrated circuits and ASICS for customers worldwide'.

"AnSem obtained its first ISO 9001 certificate in 2007. In 2012, we remapped our whole quality system into a wiki; an intranet structure with interrelated, indexed and revision controlled webpages. All customer-related processes and best business practices are held in the wiki, making them easily accessible to all AnSem's employees. All staff can contribute by initiating changes for improvement directly in the wiki. Since all project related information is also stored in this wiki, AnSem's Quality Management System is automatically coupled into the day-to-day project engineering work. This certification recognizes our continuous effort to deliver high quality products to our customers" according to Stefan Gogaert, AnSem's CEO.