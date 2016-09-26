© norautron

Norautron expands further in China

Back in August, Norwegian EMS provider Norautron moved into its third building in Suzhou, China as more space was required to grow the business.

The new building is 3’600 square meters. “With more new products introduced, more space was required for both manufacturing and administration,” says Kenny Liu, Business Development Manager. “For manufacturing, additional capacity will be introduced for SMT-line and testing purposes.”



In addition, the administration will have more functional facilities – the company will add a 160 square meter show room dedicated to display our products and services to customers.