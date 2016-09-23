© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Icape Group expanded to Mexico with a new subsidiary

To better serve its Latin American customers, PCB supplier Icape Group opened a new subsidiary in Mexico City during the summer of 2016.

Mexico has one of the strongest economies in the Latin American market, with an industrial sector share of more than 30% of the GDP and 2.4% of GDP growth in 2015. With this backdrop, Icape sees great opportunities for the company to support the industrial sector in Mexico.



“We anticipate even more growth opportunities knowing that these statistics are fed by USA industrial factory activities off shore in Mexico, in which case, Icape-Mexico plans to have a close collaboration to develop some global (USA/Mexico) accounts,” the company wrote in a statement related to the opening of the subsidiary.