Electronics Production | May 29, 2006
Icomera and Data Respons makes SJ become<br>Europe's most Connected Railway Operator
Icomera has in cooperation with embedded solutions provider Data Respons provided the Swedish railway operator SJ with internet and mobile telecom solutions.
SJ is currently in the process of deploying Internet onboard a total of 85 trains, making it most connected railway operator in Europe.
This is being done as a part of a larger programme to revitalise SJ and includes among other things the total refurbishment of the premium long distance X 2000 high-speed trains, procurement of new double decker commuter trains, an updated concept for the on board restaurants, improved mobile connectivity and a new loyalty progamme.
The new Internet service is realised by the Swedish company Icomera, who has also delivered their solution to leading British train operator GNER. Icomera was chosen due to the reliability of their system and the possibility to integrate new technologies as they become available.
SJ's market research has shown that there is a strong demand for this service, perhaps primarily among the business travlers, but we have seen considerable interest from the leisure travelers as well. This is perhaps amplified by the fact that the service will be free of charge for first class customers. In second class it will cost around €5 for 30 minutes up to €11 for unlimited access for the entire journey. The Internet capacity is more than sufficient for common tasks like sending and receiving e-mails, connecting to the company network through a VPN connection and accessing regular web pages. These are services especially sought after by business travellers. SJ believe by offering this service they can make it possible, particularly for their commuter customers, to count some of the travelling time as work time, thereby increasing their effectiveness at work while freeing up some extra leisure time. So both the employer and the traveller benefits from this!
There are two main reasons for SJ to make this service available to their customers. Firstly we hope to increase our market share by offering a more productive time while travelling than with any other means of transportation, and also provide incentives to our current customers to upgrade to first class. The other reason is to create a new source of revenue from the service fees in second class. In today's competitive market the profit margins for the core service is steadily decreasing and SJ have a desire to find ways to increase the revenue per customer. Providing new services is one way of achieving this goal.
To use the service the customer needs a laptop computer with a Wireless LAN card. When starting the browser and trying to access a public web site, the browser is re-routed to the on board SJ landing page. There you type your access code, a new window opens, and you are ready to surf the web! On the landing page you also find links to the SJ web site, information about the service, a map which shows the current position of the train you are travelling on and banners for other SJ offerings.
SJ is currently investigating ways of extracting even more benefits from the Internet system by adding new services on the landing page such as music and video downloads, games, news, mobile content and advertising. The new infrastructure that allows the train to be constantly on-line also enables SJ to launch a number of internal applications such as; on-line ticketing, digital document distribution to the on board personnel, up to the minute information on any delays, direct communication to the workshops on any maintenance that needs to be done the next time the train set is in that workshop and so on. There is of course substantial savings to be made in these operational areas and SJ is looking into all of these applications.
This is being done as a part of a larger programme to revitalise SJ and includes among other things the total refurbishment of the premium long distance X 2000 high-speed trains, procurement of new double decker commuter trains, an updated concept for the on board restaurants, improved mobile connectivity and a new loyalty progamme.
The new Internet service is realised by the Swedish company Icomera, who has also delivered their solution to leading British train operator GNER. Icomera was chosen due to the reliability of their system and the possibility to integrate new technologies as they become available.
SJ's market research has shown that there is a strong demand for this service, perhaps primarily among the business travlers, but we have seen considerable interest from the leisure travelers as well. This is perhaps amplified by the fact that the service will be free of charge for first class customers. In second class it will cost around €5 for 30 minutes up to €11 for unlimited access for the entire journey. The Internet capacity is more than sufficient for common tasks like sending and receiving e-mails, connecting to the company network through a VPN connection and accessing regular web pages. These are services especially sought after by business travellers. SJ believe by offering this service they can make it possible, particularly for their commuter customers, to count some of the travelling time as work time, thereby increasing their effectiveness at work while freeing up some extra leisure time. So both the employer and the traveller benefits from this!
There are two main reasons for SJ to make this service available to their customers. Firstly we hope to increase our market share by offering a more productive time while travelling than with any other means of transportation, and also provide incentives to our current customers to upgrade to first class. The other reason is to create a new source of revenue from the service fees in second class. In today's competitive market the profit margins for the core service is steadily decreasing and SJ have a desire to find ways to increase the revenue per customer. Providing new services is one way of achieving this goal.
To use the service the customer needs a laptop computer with a Wireless LAN card. When starting the browser and trying to access a public web site, the browser is re-routed to the on board SJ landing page. There you type your access code, a new window opens, and you are ready to surf the web! On the landing page you also find links to the SJ web site, information about the service, a map which shows the current position of the train you are travelling on and banners for other SJ offerings.
SJ is currently investigating ways of extracting even more benefits from the Internet system by adding new services on the landing page such as music and video downloads, games, news, mobile content and advertising. The new infrastructure that allows the train to be constantly on-line also enables SJ to launch a number of internal applications such as; on-line ticketing, digital document distribution to the on board personnel, up to the minute information on any delays, direct communication to the workshops on any maintenance that needs to be done the next time the train set is in that workshop and so on. There is of course substantial savings to be made in these operational areas and SJ is looking into all of these applications.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments