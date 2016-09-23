© baloncici dreamstime.com

SMC opens a new sales office in Des Moines, Iowa

SMC Corporation of America is expanding its sales support by opening of a new sales office in Des Moines, servicing all of Iowa and Nebraska.

SMC widens its sales territory, previously covered by the Minneapolis sales branch, with a 2'500 square feet office supporting sales and administration staff. The office is enhanced with a 400 square feet, automation technology, equipped with SMC’s pneumatic and electric products.



The SMC Des Moines sales office will continue its commitment to personal service and face-to-face interaction with customers in all industries including agriculture, electronics, heavy vehicles as well as food and packaging. The Minneapolis and Des Moines sales team consists of 22 locally based, direct account managers application and industry specialists partnering with an extensive network of authorized SMC distributors.