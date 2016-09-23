© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Manz appoints restructuring officer

Manz AG is expanding its Managing Board with a Chief Restructuring Officer with effect of October 1st, 2016. The position will be staffed by Eckhard Hörner-Marass).

As CRO, Mr. Hörner-Marass will be responsible for the operational implementation and establishment of the restructuring measures within the group, which were initiated at the end of 2015. The aim of the “Manz 2.0” program is to improve corporate strategy, structures and processes, with which the group will be able to grow profitably again in future, on the basis of a more robust business model.



Mr. Hörner-Marass is a certified restructuring/reorganization advisor. He will relieve the other members of the Managing Board of their duties in the internal and external measures of the restructuring program “Manz 2.0”, and drive forward further the business development with his strategic expertise in the international mechanical engineering segment.



Dieter Manz, CEO of Manz AG: “With the appointment of Eckhard Hörner-Marass, we strengthen the Manz AG Managing Board and gain additional expertise for our restructuring process. We are delighted that he is joining Manz AG, and we are looking forward with great confident to a successful collaboration, for both the company and its stakeholders.”