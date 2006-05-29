AMD to meet increasing demand<br>and creates 1000 new jobs in Dresden

AMD is planning to invest some 2 billion euro in its manufacturing facility in Dresden to meet the increasing demand for its processors.

The major investment will be made in three steps where the first step will be to rebuild the fab 30 and redesign it for 300-mm wafer manufacturing. After the rebuilding the fab will be called fab 38 and in step two the fab 36 will have its manufacturing capacity increased for 300-mm wafers. The third step will be the establishment of a completely new clean-room facility for testing of the processors.