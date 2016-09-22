© sms

SMS launches restructuring initiative to speed up transformation

UK based EMS provider, SMS, has launched a restructuring initiative aimed at accelerating its transformation from a traditional EMS provider, to one who offers complete manufacturing fulfillment.

The company plans to intensify its focus in high-growth areas where it is positioned for long-term leadership, customer value and growth, whilst making the company more efficient and profitable. To manage the transformation, Mr. Andrew Maddock will take the title CEO, with Mr. Craig Taylor CFO, Mr. Graham Shaw COO and Chris Johns CTO.



“Our aim is to introduce a flat, non-hierarchical C-Suite structure to ensure accessible, flexible and nimble decision making for both our internal and external customers”, Mr. Maddock explained. “We have been operating internally to this manner for the past six months and our results demonstrate a strategy that is working and is a solid foundation for growth.” Mr. Maddock continued.



“These actions are a sign of a long-term commitment to further establish SMS as the leader for smart and connected manufacturing fulfilment. I am confident that we will emerge as a more productive company with a broader reach and sharper execution.” Mr. Maddock concluded.