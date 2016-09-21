© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Sensys Gatso signs cooperation agreement with Sigma

Sensys Gatso Group,a supplier of traffic safety solutions, have signed a new cooperation agreement regarding competence resources, competence development and projects within software design and embedded systems.

“The agreement with Sigma gives us access to broader competence and increased flexibility, which enables us to deal more efficiently with fluctuations in our resource requirements, while at the same time we can work with Sigma to maintain and develop the competence we need for the future.” says Bram Mulders, Global R&D manager at Sensys Gatso Group AB.



The agreement concerns Sensys Gatso Group’s development sites located in Sweden and Holland.



“We are very proud and happy that Sensys Gatso Group has selected Sigma as their cooperation partner. The strengths of Sigma’s competences and the services within software design and embedded systems in combination with Sigma’s flexible deliveries makes us a strong cooperation partner to Sensys Gatso Group. We will cooperate with Sensys Gatso Group in both Jönköping and in Haarlem, Holland. The cooperation agreement also concerns Sigma’s subsidiary companies located outside Sweden. The cooperation is not only focused towards competence deliveries but also competence development and projects which makes this a very exciting opportunity for the future.” says Mikael Karlsson, CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.



“It is very exciting for us at Sigma to launch a cooperation with Sensys Gatso Group. Our business will have a high focus on Sensys Gatso Group, which means that we will need to continue to hire engineers within software design and embedded systems. Sigma Technology MID AB has a high competence within software design and embedded systems and we will together with Sensys Gatso Group build a specific competence around Sensys Gatso Group’s products so that we can give the best possible support.” says Risto Kesti, Deputy CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.