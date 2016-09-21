© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 21, 2016
Sensys Gatso signs cooperation agreement with Sigma
Sensys Gatso Group,a supplier of traffic safety solutions, have signed a new cooperation agreement regarding competence resources, competence development and projects within software design and embedded systems.
“The agreement with Sigma gives us access to broader competence and increased flexibility, which enables us to deal more efficiently with fluctuations in our resource requirements, while at the same time we can work with Sigma to maintain and develop the competence we need for the future.” says Bram Mulders, Global R&D manager at Sensys Gatso Group AB.
The agreement concerns Sensys Gatso Group’s development sites located in Sweden and Holland.
“We are very proud and happy that Sensys Gatso Group has selected Sigma as their cooperation partner. The strengths of Sigma’s competences and the services within software design and embedded systems in combination with Sigma’s flexible deliveries makes us a strong cooperation partner to Sensys Gatso Group. We will cooperate with Sensys Gatso Group in both Jönköping and in Haarlem, Holland. The cooperation agreement also concerns Sigma’s subsidiary companies located outside Sweden. The cooperation is not only focused towards competence deliveries but also competence development and projects which makes this a very exciting opportunity for the future.” says Mikael Karlsson, CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.
“It is very exciting for us at Sigma to launch a cooperation with Sensys Gatso Group. Our business will have a high focus on Sensys Gatso Group, which means that we will need to continue to hire engineers within software design and embedded systems. Sigma Technology MID AB has a high competence within software design and embedded systems and we will together with Sensys Gatso Group build a specific competence around Sensys Gatso Group’s products so that we can give the best possible support.” says Risto Kesti, Deputy CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.
The agreement concerns Sensys Gatso Group’s development sites located in Sweden and Holland.
“We are very proud and happy that Sensys Gatso Group has selected Sigma as their cooperation partner. The strengths of Sigma’s competences and the services within software design and embedded systems in combination with Sigma’s flexible deliveries makes us a strong cooperation partner to Sensys Gatso Group. We will cooperate with Sensys Gatso Group in both Jönköping and in Haarlem, Holland. The cooperation agreement also concerns Sigma’s subsidiary companies located outside Sweden. The cooperation is not only focused towards competence deliveries but also competence development and projects which makes this a very exciting opportunity for the future.” says Mikael Karlsson, CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.
“It is very exciting for us at Sigma to launch a cooperation with Sensys Gatso Group. Our business will have a high focus on Sensys Gatso Group, which means that we will need to continue to hire engineers within software design and embedded systems. Sigma Technology MID AB has a high competence within software design and embedded systems and we will together with Sensys Gatso Group build a specific competence around Sensys Gatso Group’s products so that we can give the best possible support.” says Risto Kesti, Deputy CEO, Sigma Technology MID AB.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments