Following the acquisition – NKT to split into two

The Danish company has decided that it will split into two separate business following the acquisition of ABB HV Cables.

With the acquisition of ABB HV Cables, NKT Cables will become one of the buggest power cable suppliers in Europe, while Nilfisk is already a strong company in the professional cleaning equipment industry.



Both businesses will be viable, stand alone companies, and when the acquisition is closed, it is the company’s intention to split NKT Holding into two separately listed companies; NKT Cables (including ABB HV Cables and NKT Photonics) and Nilfisk.