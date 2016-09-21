© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Saab receives order for RBS 70 NG

Defence and security company Saab have signed a contract on delivery of the new RBS 70 NG VSHORAD (very short range air defence system).

The order has a total value of SEK 378 million (EUR 39.43 million) and comprises supply and long-term maintenance and support of the RBS 70 NG, the latest version of the advanced Air Defence Missile System.



System deliveries will take place between 2018 and 2020, followed by long-term maintenance and support of the systems.



“We are very proud of the confidence our customers place in the RBS 70 NG system and are satisfied to have been able to secure this order for the system,” says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Dynamics.