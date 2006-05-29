Another MicroDose order to Sectra

The Söder Hospital in Stockholm is implementing the next phase in digitizing its mammography operations and is investing SEK 8,9 million in the digital mammography system, Sectra MicroDose Mammography, from the IT and medical-technology company Sectra. The order includes a six-year service and support contract.

Söder Hospital's mammography department already uses Sectra's integrated IT system for processing and archiving of mammography images, appointment notices and patient data.



“Implementation of digital mammography systems means that we can enhance the efficiency of our operations further and provide our personnel a significantly better ergonomic work environment. We have worked closely with Sectra for many years and its system meets our high demands for productivity and support,” says Ann Sundbom, Section Manager and Senior Physician, Mammography Section, Söder Hospital.



Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer afflicting women in the western world. Early detection saves lives and the purpose of mammography is to detect cancer at an early stage, when treatment has the greatest effect. Today, the Söder Hospital performs about 25,000 mammography examinations each year and expects to double this number in a three-year period.



“The digital technology contributes to increased productivity and major environmental advantages. Radiology film in mammography departments is now being replaced rapidly by digital systems and in the past month we have received orders from mammography clinics in Sweden, Norway and Denmark,” says Marie Ekström, President at Sectra Skandinavien AB.