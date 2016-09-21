© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Huawei partners with Philips Lighting

Huawei and Philips Lighting have signed a partnership agreement to ensure interoperability of the Philips Hue connected lighting system for the home with Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT platform.

Under the agreement, Huawei will become a ‘Friends of Hue’ partner and Philips Lighting a Huawei OceanConnect partner, so that customers using Huawei’s IoT platform will be able to offer their end users a certified user experience with full control of Philips Hue lighting.



“Growth of the IoT is predicated on devices and apps that can interoperate flawlessly and OceanConnect provides the ideal platform for harmonization. Our partnership with Philips Lighting will see the leading connected lighting system for the home interoperate with other devices via our OceanConnect platform,” said Ma Haixu, President of Cloud Core Network Product Line, Huawei.



Sridhar Kumaraswamy, Business Leader Home Systems at Philips Lighting said, “Lighting is one of the top two most sought after applications in the smart home along with security. This latest partnership with Huawei brings together global leaders in IoT networking and connected lighting. It opens the door for many more consumer products to interoperate with Philips Hue and extends the reach of our lighting system into the growing connected home market.”