Huawei and Flex to start making phones in India

Huawei is gearing up to start producing phones in India by the end of this month. While the phones might say Huawei, they will me made by EMS provider Flextronics.

The phones will me produced at Flex’s assembly facility near Chennai – where the EMS provider already mades smartphones for both Lenovo and Motorola, according to a report in The Economic Times.



According to one of the papers sources, Huawei may start with a capacity of 200’000 units per month, but would also be able to scale up as the facility would have enough capacity to take more orders.



Neither Huawei or Flextronics has responded to ET’s queries on the development.