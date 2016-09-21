© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

New life to former TT Electronics factory?

Glenrothes, UK-based CN Properties has acquired a considerable part of TT Electronics disused factory and site in Eastfield, Glenrothes, for a GBP 2 million investment in business units.

The facility has been standing empty and obsolete since TT closed up shop about seven years ago, according to The Courier.



The new owner – CN Properties – are planing to divide the original building into eight smaller units and is also considering further development of an additional 15 new build units.



When TT Electronics shut down operations at its Eastfeild site the company transferred the work to a company in Northumberland due to declining manufacturing activity, the report continues.