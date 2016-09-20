© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Mitsuba expands in Hungary

Japanese automotive company, Mitsuba, specialising in the manufacturing of automotive electronics products has completed its newest plant in Hungary.

The project – worth about EUR 13.52 million – will create 150 new jobs. The investment has been realised in cooperation with the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency (HIPA), which received HUF 850 million (EUR 2.75 million) from the Hungarian Government.



Mitsuba Automotive Systems Europe Kft., who has been present in Hungary since 2001, launched the expansion of its existing business premises in Salgótarján earlier this spring. The company’s customers include, among others, Audi, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki and Volkswagen.



Within the framework of the investment, the existing production hall and the warehouse will be nearly doubled in size, and the logistics systems and production lines will be improved. In addition, further improvements are to be expected, and, in the future, new manufacturing and assembly lines will be put into operation as well.