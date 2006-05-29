Foxconn to close Hungarian plant

Taiwanese EMS giant Foxconn has announced the closing of its plant in Pécs in Hungary.

The 100 workers at the Pécs plant is likely to get a new job in short time. Foxconn offered the 100 workers a new job at the company´s plant in Komárom and many of the workers have shown interest in moving. Also the Finnish EMS provider Elcoteq with a plant in Pécs has shown interest in employing the laid off workers from Foxconn.