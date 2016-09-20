© Nascent Objects

Facebook buys modular hardware startup

Nascent Objects – the creators of a modular consumer electronics platform aimed at making product development fast, easy and accessible – has been acquired by social media giant, Facebook.

“By combining hardware design, circuitry, 3D printing and modular electronics, our technology allows developers to go from concept to product in just weeks, much faster and less expensive than traditional methods,” Nascent Objects, CEO Baback Elmieh writes when describing the company.



The company will now continue its mission at Facebook and Building.



“People have become used to the idea that with software, you can have whatever you want, whenever you want it. We want to make this happen with hardware – and we think Facebook is the best place to make this a reality,” Baback Elmieh writes in a press statement.