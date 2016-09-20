© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Schindler and Huawei sign global agreement on cooperation for IoT connectivity

Schindler Holding and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. will cooperate on the development of smart Internet-of-Things (IoT) components for a seamless connectivity of elevators and escalators.

The new IoT connectivity solution is an important element of Schindler’s digital platform and will enable Schindler to better monitor, analyze and leverage data generated from its elevators and escalators.



“We are proud to extend our digital ecosystem with Huawei as one of the global technology leaders. The cooperation will help us to significantly reduce time-to-market for our new digital offerings”, says Mr. Thomas Oetterli, CEO of the Schindler Group.

“Huawei is very pleased to partner with Schindler by providing the innovative technologies and solutions to empower Schindler’s digital transformation to enhance service reliability and customer experience”, says Mr. Eric Xu - Rotating & Acting CEO of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.