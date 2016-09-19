© dr911 dreamstime.com

Scanfil closing another factory?

Scanfil Sweden ABs Finnish subsidiary, Scanfil Vantaa Oy, has nvited representatives of different personnel groups to statutory

employer-employee negotiations due to production and financial reasons and business restructuring.

The possibility to close down the production at the factory will also be discussed in the negotiations. The restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in Scanfil Vantaa Oy.



Turnover of Scanfil Vantaa Oy in 2015 was about EUR 16.4 million and operating loss about EUR 0.08 million. The number of employees is 69.