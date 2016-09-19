GE, BMW, and Nikon is backing Carbon 3D's printer

© carbon 3d

Remember the video of a 3D printer that seemed to pull objects out of a liquid resin? Yes, Carbon 3D's M1 printer, well – that company just received backing from GE Ventures, BMW, Nikon and JSR.

Following early successes with customers such as BMW Group and Delphi – Carbon 3D has received new funding from investors toward its goal of bringing additive technology to more customers transitioning from prototyping-only use cases, to applications requiring final production quality parts and the plans to transition to mainstream manufacturing.The expansion is supported by USD 81 million from new investors GE Ventures, BMW, Nikon and JSR, as well as existing investors, bringing Carbon’s funding total to USD 222 million.“3D printing is a translation of the digital to a physical reality and when done right, offers true design freedom across every category,” said Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. “At launch we set forth a bold vision to fundamentally change how the world makes ‘things.’ We have been working to deliver on that vision for the U.S. market, and are ready to step onto the global stage.”“In today’s digital world, additive manufacturing is changing how products are designed, made and serviced at GE,” said Steve Taub, Senior Director of Advanced Manufacturing, GE Ventures. “Carbon’s CLIP technology can print exceptional quality parts for end-use production, opening the doors to incredible possibilities like low volume manufacturing, freedom of design, and mass customization. We are excited to work with Carbon as part of our vision in deploying additive manufacturing applications across GE.”Series C participants Nikon Corporation and JSR Corporation are exploring synergies making Carbon’s technology available in Japan as well as entry into other Asian markets. Nikon will bring their deep expertise in metrology and 3D data profile, including 3D measurement and X-ray CT. JSR, an important producer of fine chemicals associated with the manufacture of microelectronics, is an ideal partner to enhance exploration of new materials and extension of Carbon’s supply chain.“We’re excited to partner with the innovative Carbon team to explore opportunities for Japanese and Asian expansion,” said Masao Nakajima, Senior Vice President of Nikon Corporation. “In addition to bringing fundamental scientific advances to 3D printing, the company has executed relentlessly, putting its M1 machine into the hands of customers, and continuing to innovate on their machine, software, and resins.”