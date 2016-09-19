© carbon 3d Electronics Production | September 19, 2016
GE, BMW, and Nikon is backing Carbon 3D's printer
Remember the video of a 3D printer that seemed to pull objects out of a liquid resin? Yes, Carbon 3D's M1 printer, well – that company just received backing from GE Ventures, BMW, Nikon and JSR.
Following early successes with customers such as BMW Group and Delphi – Carbon 3D has received new funding from investors toward its goal of bringing additive technology to more customers transitioning from prototyping-only use cases, to applications requiring final production quality parts and the plans to transition to mainstream manufacturing.
The expansion is supported by USD 81 million from new investors GE Ventures, BMW, Nikon and JSR, as well as existing investors, bringing Carbon’s funding total to USD 222 million.
“3D printing is a translation of the digital to a physical reality and when done right, offers true design freedom across every category,” said Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. “At launch we set forth a bold vision to fundamentally change how the world makes ‘things.’ We have been working to deliver on that vision for the U.S. market, and are ready to step onto the global stage.”
“In today’s digital world, additive manufacturing is changing how products are designed, made and serviced at GE,” said Steve Taub, Senior Director of Advanced Manufacturing, GE Ventures. “Carbon’s CLIP technology can print exceptional quality parts for end-use production, opening the doors to incredible possibilities like low volume manufacturing, freedom of design, and mass customization. We are excited to work with Carbon as part of our vision in deploying additive manufacturing applications across GE.”
Series C participants Nikon Corporation and JSR Corporation are exploring synergies making Carbon’s technology available in Japan as well as entry into other Asian markets. Nikon will bring their deep expertise in metrology and 3D data profile, including 3D measurement and X-ray CT. JSR, an important producer of fine chemicals associated with the manufacture of microelectronics, is an ideal partner to enhance exploration of new materials and extension of Carbon’s supply chain.
“We’re excited to partner with the innovative Carbon team to explore opportunities for Japanese and Asian expansion,” said Masao Nakajima, Senior Vice President of Nikon Corporation. “In addition to bringing fundamental scientific advances to 3D printing, the company has executed relentlessly, putting its M1 machine into the hands of customers, and continuing to innovate on their machine, software, and resins.”
The expansion is supported by USD 81 million from new investors GE Ventures, BMW, Nikon and JSR, as well as existing investors, bringing Carbon’s funding total to USD 222 million.
“3D printing is a translation of the digital to a physical reality and when done right, offers true design freedom across every category,” said Dr. Joseph M. DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. “At launch we set forth a bold vision to fundamentally change how the world makes ‘things.’ We have been working to deliver on that vision for the U.S. market, and are ready to step onto the global stage.”
“In today’s digital world, additive manufacturing is changing how products are designed, made and serviced at GE,” said Steve Taub, Senior Director of Advanced Manufacturing, GE Ventures. “Carbon’s CLIP technology can print exceptional quality parts for end-use production, opening the doors to incredible possibilities like low volume manufacturing, freedom of design, and mass customization. We are excited to work with Carbon as part of our vision in deploying additive manufacturing applications across GE.”
Series C participants Nikon Corporation and JSR Corporation are exploring synergies making Carbon’s technology available in Japan as well as entry into other Asian markets. Nikon will bring their deep expertise in metrology and 3D data profile, including 3D measurement and X-ray CT. JSR, an important producer of fine chemicals associated with the manufacture of microelectronics, is an ideal partner to enhance exploration of new materials and extension of Carbon’s supply chain.
“We’re excited to partner with the innovative Carbon team to explore opportunities for Japanese and Asian expansion,” said Masao Nakajima, Senior Vice President of Nikon Corporation. “In addition to bringing fundamental scientific advances to 3D printing, the company has executed relentlessly, putting its M1 machine into the hands of customers, and continuing to innovate on their machine, software, and resins.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments