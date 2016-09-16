© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Benchmark appoints Paul Tufano as President & CEO

Benchmark Electronics has named Paul J. Tufano as President and Chief Executive Officer, replacing Gayla J. Delly who has resigned from her positions as President, CEO and as a member of the board of directors to pursue other interests.

Mr. Tufano, who joined the company's board of directors in February 2016, brings broad experience to his new role, having spent over 35 years in the technology and telecommunications industries, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer of the Alcatel-Lucent Group, from 2008 through 2013, where he also served as Chief Operating Officer from 2012-2013.



Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Solectron Corporation, an electronics manufacturing services company, where he also served as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Solectron, Mr. Tufano served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Maxtor Corporation, a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives, having served previously as Chief Operating Officer and as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Maxtor, he held management positions in finance and operations at IBM.



The appointment is effective immediately.