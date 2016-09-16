© designersart dreamstime.com

Samsung sells stake in Sharp

The South Korean company has sold its stake in Sharp following EMS-giant Foxconn’s investment in the company.

It wasn’t really a massive stake to begin with, Samsung owned about 35.8 million shares – or about 0.7% – through a Japanese unit, according to Nikkei. However, even though Samsung only held 0.7%, the value of the unloaded holdings comes to approximately USD 45 million.



Samsung has been selling of non-core business – example of that being the most recent sale of its printer business – and this might just be another step in that strategy.