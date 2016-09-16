© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Maritime partners with Siemens

Kongsberg Maritime and Siemens have signed a partnership agreement based on delivery of components on Variable Frequency Drives systems for offshore and maritime vessels.

Siemens has been chosen as a partner for Kongsberg Maritime due to the synergies between both companies in terms of their complementary product and technology portfolios. The partnership strengthens Kongsberg Maritime's 'Energy Solutions' and 'Integrated' vessel concept strategies.



Products that include Variable Frequency Drives are key to Kongsberg Maritime's expanding portfolio, making this partnership vital for provision of integrated life cycle management and solutions. Siemens and Kongsberg Maritime have already worked together in this field and the new partnership agreement enhances their existing global co-operation. The agreement will strengthen the partner value between Siemens and Kongsberg Maritime, enabling them to develop a larger footprint in the marine markets.



The partnership with Siemens helps Kongsberg Maritime to provide a wider scope of supply to its owner and yard customers through development of 'K-Power' products for Variable Frequency Drives. As part of the proposed partnership, Kongsberg Maritime shall use its own design for Variable Frequency Drives and Siemens components as part of the total energy solution.