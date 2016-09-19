© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Mycronic names new CFO

Equipment manufacturer Mycronic AB has appointed Torbjörn Wingårdh as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Mycronic AB. He will start in his new position latest December 13, 2016.

In the last 20 years Torbjörn has held several positions in investment activities, economy and finance at Investor AB and SAAB AB, the defence and security company. In one of his latest positions as CFO of the Business Area Security and Defence Solutions at SAAB AB, Torbjörn has contributed to its global growth journey. Torbjörn Wingårdh’s current position at SAAB is Head of Accounting Services.



"I am very happy that Torbjörn has accepted the position as CFO at Mycronic. He has solid knowledge and experience from his roles in investment activities, economy and finance. This will ensure continuity in our company’s operations and

contribute to Mycronics future business development.” says Lena Olving, CEO of Mycronic AB.