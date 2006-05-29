Saab acquires Denmark's Maersk Data Defence

With the acquisition of Maersk Data Defence, Saab is strengthening its position in the Nordic region and establishing itself in a further NATO country. The deal complements and reinforces Saab's product portfolio in communication, command and control systems. The purchase price is an estimated MDKK 73.

“We see this as part of our strategy to strengthen our Nordic profile and develop Saab into a Nordic defence company. We believe communication and command and control systems will be important both in military and civil applications, and Maersk Data Defence can play a vital role in this,” says Kenth-Åke Jönsson, Executive Vice President of Saab.



Henrik Ekmann, President of Maersk Data Defence, can see benefits in having access to Saab's international network:



“Maersk Data Defence is a healthy company that has doubled its activities in the past year, but that has the potential to develop even further internationally. This is an area where Saab is strong. It is also interesting that Saab is the company in Sweden that is driving establishment of network based defence – a process that's also under way in Denmark.”



Maersk Data Defence has approximately 210 employees and sales of approximately MDKK 187. The contract is being signed on May 29 and is subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.