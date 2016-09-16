© stadium group

Stadium Group expands wireless engineering team in Sweden

UK’s Stadium Group is expanding its wireless engineering team at the company’s Regional Design Centre (RDC) in Kista Science City, Stockholm, which opened earlier this year.

The new appointments add over two decades of mechanical design experience to the team, further strengthening the company’s high-calibre wireless connectivity and RF engineering capabilities.



Dr. Peter Lindberg joins the company as its new Senior Hardware Engineer. Peter has over 16 years’ experience in the wireless research and design sector. Previous roles include Senior Hardware Engineer at ABB, Firmware Engineer at TE Connectivity and Staff Engineer, Advanced Technologies Group – Laird Technologies.



Fredrik Palm will take on the role as the teams Senior Mechanical Engineer. He brings with him 22 years’ technical experience from the telecoms sector. His previous roles include Mechanical Designer at Piab AB, Senior Mechanical Design Engineer at Laird Technologies, Mechanical Designer at both Centurion Ltd and Allgon Mobile Communications AB.



Kjell Karlsson, who joined Stadium as Managing Director for the Group’s wireless business earlier this year, commented: “Together, Peter and Fredrik have accumulated nearly 40 years’ experience in the wireless field. These appointments are a further boost to the engineering excellence of our technical team in Kista, enabling the growth of our design-led offering in the wireless M2M sector.”