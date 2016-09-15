© samsung SDI

Samsung SDI to build a production plant in Hungary

Samsung SDI decided that Hungary will be its European base for the production of batteries and launched the construction of a new plant.

The new facility in Hungary will enable Samsung SDI to establish a triangular production structure along with existing plants in Ulsan, Korea and Xian, China.



Aiming to start commercial production in second half of 2018, the company will set up production lines with annual capacity of batteries for 50’000 pure electric vehicles, investing around KRW 400 billion (EUR 315.44 million).



The new battery plant of Samsung SDI will be built in city of Göd – about 25 kilometers to north of Budapest – on a site area of about 330’000 square meters and also utilising existing facilities previously used for display production.



As Samsung SDI can use a large portion of existing plant infrastructure, the company expects to generate profit sooner than usual by reducing construction periods and costs.



The company initially built the plant in Hungary back in 2001 to manufacture cathode ray tubes (CRTs) and remodeled it for PDP production several years thereafter.



By establishing manufacturing in Hungary, the South Korean company aims to reduce logistic costs while responding quicker to demand from customers – since the production bases of European automotive manufacturers are concentrated in Central and Eastern Europe.



Moreover, according to the Hungarian Government some 600 new jobs will be created within the framework of the project.



“By launching construction for the plant in Hungary, we now can set up the global triangular production structure for electric vehicle batteries. We can especially provide higher quality services to European customers in Europe by generating synergy with SDIBS.” said Executive Vice President Jeong SehWoong & Head of Automotive & ESS Business division.