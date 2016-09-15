© baloncici dreamstime.com

SMC opens a new sales office

Pneumatics and industrial automation components manufacturer,SMC Corporation of America, expands its local support by opening a new sales office in Albany, New York.

The new sales office will provide local support to the Capital District and surrounding areas of Eastern, Upstate New York. The new 3'200 square feet office features a training room with 25 person capacity, a product show room that is fully equipped with a range of pneumatic and electrical product displays and will be home to the local sales and support team.