Standardized PCB prices implemented

The China Printed Circuit Association gathered leading PCB makers from Japan, Europe, USA, Taiwan and Hong Kong at the “PCB Industry Manufacturer Information Seminar” last week to discuss the heavy burden on the PCB industry from the increasing PCB manufacturing costs.

Reports are telling that the manufacturing costs in the PCB industry have increased by almost 30 percent in short time. This has become a heavy burden on the PCB industry and the “PCB Industry Manufacturer Information Seminar” reached a consensus that hopefully will help the PCB industry to withstand the increasing manufacturing costs. The seminar resulted in standardized suggested minimum prices on PCBs.

For 1.6 mm rigid PCBs with FR-4 laminate and batches of 20 square meters the suggested prices are as follows: $66.08/sqm for single-sided, $97.26/sqm for double-sided, $178.30/sqm for four-layer, $274.31 for six-layer, $352.87/sqm for eight-layer and $461.35/sqm for 10-layer PCBs.



The flexible PCBs with FR-4 and Polyimide film base material and rolled copper foil are priced as follows: $224.44/sqm for single-sided, $311.72/sqm for double-sided and $997.51/sqm for four-layer PCBs.



These suggested prices are for standard PCBs only and do not concern PCBs for military applications.