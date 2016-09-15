© nano dimetion Electronics Production | September 15, 2016
Nano Dimension delivers DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to the US
Nano Dimension has delivered its DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to FATHOM, a beta and go-to-market partner with expertise in advanced manufacturing and 3D printing that serves the Silicon Valley region and greater West Coast area.
This marks the company’s first delivery of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to the United States. The revenues from this transaction will begin to be recognised in Q4 2016 and will continue in 2017.
"Last month, we announced the supply of our 3D printer to a leading Israeli defense company, and we are continuing to expand our go-to-market infrastructure to distribute the company's products in the United States," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "The presence of the DragonFly 2020 in the U.S. will provide Nano Dimension the ability to showcase the capabilities of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to potential U.S. customers. We are excited to have FATHOM as a key partner in this effort."
The DragonFly 2020 3D Printer will be installed at FATHOM's Oakland, California headquarters in the coming weeks and will be used for evaluations and demonstrations over the next year. Earlier this year, Nano Dimension signed an agreement with FATHOM to collaborate on the introduction of the 3D Printing platform to the US market, with a focus on Silicon Valley and the greater West Coast area.
“Both FATHOM and Nano Dimension share the same vision of changing the way products are designed and manufactured,” said Rich Stump, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM. “We are excited to receive this system because it builds on FATHOM’s focus to augment conventional methods with cutting-edge technologies and advanced processes.”
“We are excited to be able to provide our customers access to this technology which has the potential to greatly compress their development process.” said Michelle Mihevc, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM.”
"Last month, we announced the supply of our 3D printer to a leading Israeli defense company, and we are continuing to expand our go-to-market infrastructure to distribute the company's products in the United States," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "The presence of the DragonFly 2020 in the U.S. will provide Nano Dimension the ability to showcase the capabilities of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to potential U.S. customers. We are excited to have FATHOM as a key partner in this effort."
The DragonFly 2020 3D Printer will be installed at FATHOM's Oakland, California headquarters in the coming weeks and will be used for evaluations and demonstrations over the next year. Earlier this year, Nano Dimension signed an agreement with FATHOM to collaborate on the introduction of the 3D Printing platform to the US market, with a focus on Silicon Valley and the greater West Coast area.
“Both FATHOM and Nano Dimension share the same vision of changing the way products are designed and manufactured,” said Rich Stump, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM. “We are excited to receive this system because it builds on FATHOM’s focus to augment conventional methods with cutting-edge technologies and advanced processes.”
“We are excited to be able to provide our customers access to this technology which has the potential to greatly compress their development process.” said Michelle Mihevc, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments