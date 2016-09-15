© nano dimetion

Nano Dimension delivers DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to the US

Nano Dimension has delivered its DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to FATHOM, a beta and go-to-market partner with expertise in advanced manufacturing and 3D printing that serves the Silicon Valley region and greater West Coast area.

This marks the company’s first delivery of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to the United States. The revenues from this transaction will begin to be recognised in Q4 2016 and will continue in 2017.



"Last month, we announced the supply of our 3D printer to a leading Israeli defense company, and we are continuing to expand our go-to-market infrastructure to distribute the company's products in the United States," said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. "The presence of the DragonFly 2020 in the U.S. will provide Nano Dimension the ability to showcase the capabilities of the DragonFly 2020 3D Printer to potential U.S. customers. We are excited to have FATHOM as a key partner in this effort."



The DragonFly 2020 3D Printer will be installed at FATHOM's Oakland, California headquarters in the coming weeks and will be used for evaluations and demonstrations over the next year. Earlier this year, Nano Dimension signed an agreement with FATHOM to collaborate on the introduction of the 3D Printing platform to the US market, with a focus on Silicon Valley and the greater West Coast area.



“Both FATHOM and Nano Dimension share the same vision of changing the way products are designed and manufactured,” said Rich Stump, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM. “We are excited to receive this system because it builds on FATHOM’s focus to augment conventional methods with cutting-edge technologies and advanced processes.”



“We are excited to be able to provide our customers access to this technology which has the potential to greatly compress their development process.” said Michelle Mihevc, Co-Founder and Principal at FATHOM.”