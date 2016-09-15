© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Creation Technologies adds ACE selective soldering systems in Mexico

Creation Technologies LP has invested in two KISS-102IL in-line selective soldering systems from ACE Production Technologies.

Both KISS-102IL selective soldering systems will be installed at the Creation Technologies facility located in Mexicali, Mexico and are the third and fourth selective soldering machines Creation Technologies has ordered from ACE Production Technologies.



“The KISS-102IL is a fully-configured SMEMA compatible selective soldering platform equipped with “Super Quick” processing speeds and the unique dual solder nozzle systems enabling the use of multiple nozzle shapes within the same program,” said Alan Cable President of ACE Production Technologies. “The KISS-102IL comes standard with the ACE automated fiducial location and correction system that offers seamless fiducial recognition and true automated X-Y alignment and corrects any skew of the printed circuit board.”



Cable added, “Other innovative features include the new SWAK-OS machine operating software which is a revolutionary graphics-based programming and editing machine control system that features fast program loading and program recall with minimal operator intervention. A major benefit of the SWAK-OS is the integrated board scanning function that automatically captures and saves an image of a printed circuit board to the selective soldering program.”



Creation Technologies LP is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services provider with 10 manufacturing facilities, 2 design centers, 2 rapid prototyping centers and a global materials sourcing group serving customers worldwide. They serve customers throughout the aerospace, security, instrumentation, communication, medical device, environmental and transportation markets. Services include product development, prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment.