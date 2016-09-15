© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Camelot PCB updates its machine park

Chinese PCB manufacturer, Camelot PCB, has just recently completed some major upgrades to its manufacturing operations – adding a brand new inner layer department as well as a new soldermask department.

The Recent additions include a VCP plating line by Universal, additional drill and rout machines, new AVI equipment and also new HASL/ LF HASL lines.



According to the company, all these upgrades and additions will bring a high level of automation to the – relatively new – factory, and also provide them with error free, cost effective high volume production.



Outside the addition of new machinery, the company has also made new additions to its senior management; Jamie Gatt an Australian expatiate who has been in the Chinese pcb industry for more than a decade has joined the company to manage international sales and guide customer service.



Sam Lee, President commented in a press release “our aim is to provide high volume production from a factory with new and updated equipment keeping the factory aesthetically pleasing to the eye, this also shows that while Camelot is relatively new factory that we are financially stable and growing, with the addition of Jamie as International sales director we now have a sales and service team that can look after all international customers with ease and understanding”