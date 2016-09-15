© ruag space

Ruag Space USA opens Huntsville business office

Ruag Space USA has cut the ribbon to officially commemorate it's Huntsville business office. Together with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and the Huntsville Chamber of Commerce, the RUAG team was welcomed to the business community.

Established as the headquarters for the U.S. entity, the Huntsville office will benefit from the close proximity to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Army's Redstone Arsenal, as well as the rich workforce that the city and surrounding areas have to offer.



"With it's rich history in aerospace and innovation, Huntsville and the surrounding communities offer a prosperous environment for growth and future collaboration," said Peter Guggenbach, CEO of Ruag Space.



Business operations at the Huntsville office will help support the various U.S. locations, such as the new large composite structures production facility for next generation launchers in nearby Decatur, Alabama. Additionally, this office will support company growth throughout the United States in the growing aerospace market.



Although the company will emulate the Swiss quality and production practices of Ruag Space, the business and all employees will be entirely U.S.



"While we intend to continue utilizing our company's heritage and building upon the many years of continued successes from our parent company, this office, as well as all future U.S. facilities, will function independently as a U.S. business, staffed by 100% U.S. employees," said Ernest Roybal, President of Ruag Space USA.