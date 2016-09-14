© fouquin christophe dreamstime.com

BASF expands global production capacity of Ultrason

BASF will set up an additional production line for Ultrason polyarylsulfone at its site in Yeosu, Korea. The new line will start up at the end of 2017, adding a production capacity of 6'000 metric tons per year and bringing BASF’s total annual capacity of Ultrason to 24'000 metric tons.

“With this expansion we respond to global market growth. Our customers worldwide will benefit from BASF’s strong production set-up in two key regions,” said Raimar Jahn, President, Performance Materials, BASF.



BASF produces Ultrason in Ludwigshafen, Germany and in Yeosu, Korea. Following the start-up of the plant in Korea in 2014, the company continues its commitment to supplying markets with thermoplastics. Both locations are designed to produce the entire product range and provide BASF with the flexibility to optimise supply capabilities to customers around the world.



Ultrason is the trade name for BASF’s product range of polyethersulfone (Ultrason E), polysulfone (Ultrason S), and polyphenylsulfone (Ultrason P).



“This investment strengthens our competitive position and increases our flexibility to provide all grades of Ultrason to our customers in Asia and worldwide,” said Kin Wah Chay, Vice President, Global Business Management Specialty Plastics, BASF.



Ultrason is used in applications in the consumer, electronics, automotive and aerospace industries. Common applications include heat-resistant, lightweight components in, for example, household appliances or fittings for drinking water pipes.