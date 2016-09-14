© ifixit (illustrative purposes)

Samsung urges Galaxy Note7 users to stop using the phone

Just over a week ago, Samsung Electronics announced a global replacement program for the Galaxy Note7 as a precautionary measure due to a battery cell issue. The company is still urging users to hand in their phones.

Since then, Samsung has been working to expedite product shipments in order to fulfill the exchange program and reduce any inconvenience for customers, as the company puts it.



“Our number one priority is the safety of our customers. We are asking users to power down their Galaxy Note7s and exchange them as soon as possible,” says DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “We are expediting replacement devices so that they can be provided through the exchange program as conveniently as possible and in compliance with related regulations. We sincerely thank our customers for their understanding and patience.”



Samsung has identified the affected inventory and stopped sales and shipments of those devices. The company is also collaborating with national regulatory bodies, Samsung writes in a statement.



Customers who have Galaxy Note7 devices can replace their current device with a new device based on local availability. possible.