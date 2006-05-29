Groundbreaking electric motor will give us<br>optical zoom in our mobile cameras

An American company has developed what they call the world´s smallest electrical motor. We can now expect that our mobile cameras have optical zoom functions in the near future.

The US based New Scale Technologies has developed the 6 mm long linear motor which can be used as a driver for the zoom function in digital mobile cameras.



“Even by the most conservative handset sales forecasts, phone cameras alone represent a new market for one billion motors a year”, New Scale Technologies president David Henderson told Electronics Weekly.