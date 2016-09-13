© stadium group

Stadium's Hartlepool facility receives ISO/TS16949 cert

Stadium Group's facility at Hartlepool, UK has been awarded ISO/TS16949 certification, one of the most widely used International Standards for quality management in the automotive industry.

Stadium’s Hartlepool plant is positioned as the primary European Manufacturing Centre of Excellence within the Group’s operations, and has recently been subject to major investment, which has included the transfer of GBP 1 million worth of equipment to the factory to create a dedicated technology-focused production facility for wireless solutions, power products and electronic assemblies.



The 6'000 square meter site has been earmarked an additional GBP 250'000 key investment this year to further enhance quality and delivery for customers through improved advanced technology, lean techniques, and specialised supply chain initiatives. Stadium has also committed to further up-skill the current workforce through broadening the certified on-site IPC-A-610 and J-STD training, the leading standards for excellence in electronics assemblies.



The attainment of the ISO/TS16949 certification at the Hartlepool site aligns the European operations with the Group’s Manufacturing Centre of Excellence for Asia in Dongguan, South China, which is already certified to this standard.



Chris Short, UK Managing Director at Stadium, said: “We are fully committed to providing world-class manufacturing facilities to support the Group’s customer focused, design-led technology proposition. This latest accreditation at Hartlepool will increase our scope for growth in the automotive sector and other markets, and provide customers with complete assurance of quality in all of the end-to-end solutions we deliver.”