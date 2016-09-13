© asteelflash

Asteelflash beefs up machine park at Tunisian facility

Asteelflash has invested more than USD 2.5 million in new equipment at its newly built facility in La Soukra, Tunisia.

After announcing starting up production at its newly erected manufacturing facility in La Soukra, Tunisia in April 2016, the company has now beefed up its machine park with some new additions.



The overall project, named IMTIEZ (Excellence in the local language), has resulted in additional investments in manufacturing exceeding EUR 3 million, allowing La Soukra to offer full SMT lines including 4 NXT III modules as well as 1 XPF.



According to the EMS-provider this is the first time NXT III equipment is introduced in Tunisia allowing up to 80’000 components placement per hour.



Asteelflash has also introduced Laser Marking technology in Tunisia, along with a complete Traceability system supported by software programs, allowing relevant production management and efficiency. Inspection machines – Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) and Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) are all “in line”, rationalising the production flow. The in-circuit testing capabilities (ICT) being fully coordinated and monitored through a single platform, to insure production flexibility.



In addition to this, Asteelflash La Soukra now offers conformal coating and potting services, as well as Selective Wave Soldering – answering demanding industries requirements.