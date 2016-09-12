© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

OSI Systems completes acquisition of AS&E

OSI Systems has completed its acquisition of American Science and Engineering, Inc. (AS&E), a provider of detection solutions for advanced cargo, parcel, and personnel inspection.

OSI Systems acquired all issued and outstanding shares of AS&E for USD 37.00 per share in cash and assumed certain unvested AS&E equity awards for a total purchase price of approximately USD 269 million.



With this acquisition, OSI Systems’ security offerings now include additional inspection systems based on X-ray backscatter technology, including the Z Backscatter Van (ZBV) and the MINI Z portable backscatter based inspection system.



Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete our acquisition of AS&E and look forward to continue delivering compelling value and service to our customers worldwide with an expanded portfolio of screening solutions for port, border, aviation and critical infrastructure security.”