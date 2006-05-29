Arrow Electronics Receives Top Ratings From PEMCO Suppliers

The North American Components (NAC) business of Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced today that it recently received awards from 11 of its passive, electromechanical and connector (PEMCO) suppliers for outstanding sales and partnership excellence.

Arrow received "Distributor of the Year" awards from Littelfuse, CTS and NKK Switches in recognition for year-over-year sales growth and extensive marketing support.



Arrow also received the following awards:



-- "Largest Sales" awards from Johanson Dielectrics and Cooper Bussmann



-- "Largest Distributor" award from NIC Components



-- Partnership awards from FCI Electronics, Stackpole and Molex



-- "Number One Switch Distributor" and "Excellent Support of Connectors" awards from ITT Industries



-- "Outstanding Support" award from CINCH Connectors



"Arrow's recent recognitions reinforce our ongoing commitment to helping our suppliers grow their business and our continued focus on meeting our customers' PEMCO product needs," said Mike Calabria, vice president, PEMCO Marketing, Arrow North American Components.