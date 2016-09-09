© BuS Elektronik

New Managing Director at BuS Electronics

Oliver Seifert has been appointed Managing Director for BuS Holding GmbH and BuS Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, effective September 1, 2016. His responsibilities also include the running of the Děčίn (CZ) facility.

Oliver Seifert follows Alois Fuchs, who served as interim CEO since the sudden death of Dr. Werner Witte in November 2015 and now retires.



For eleven years, Seifert held senior positions at Motorola, overseeing the establishment of logistics and service centres. Later, he held management positions with technology leaders such as the medical device manufacturer Otto Bock (Vice President Manufacturing and Service) or the HVAC specialist TROX (Chief Technology Officer).



Oliver Seifert looks forward to his work in Riesa: "I look forward to further develop an already successful and established company and make it future-proof."