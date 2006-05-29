Electronics Production | May 29, 2006
Reed Exhibitions positive<br>about NEPCON 2006
Event organisers have confirmed Nepcon 2006's status as the most popular show in recent years. So far, unofficial figures have revealed that 2006 attendance levels represent a significant increase on the previous year, standing at an estimated 3,000 visitors.
"Initial feedback indicates a great result for Nepcon 2006," explains Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. "The show was a real test of the industry's resurgence, proving that despite being a mature market, the electronics industry is ready to support a show of this size once more." Nepcon Marketing Manager, James Coleman adds, "The show was undoubtedly one of the best attended in recent years and in many ways, the figures speak for themselves. By lunchtime on the second day, we had counted as many visitors as we had for the whole 2005 show. Plus, even at this early stage, we have already registered a fantastic level of interest in next year's show."
Held over May 9th - 11th, the 2006 exhibition marked Nepcon's return to the enhanced facilities of the Birmingham NEC. The move appeared to consolidate demand for the show, with exhibitors reporting abundant sales leads and a high calibre of on-stand business. Speaking at the show, PD&S Managing Director Allan Ballard claimed: "in one day, we were invited to visit 7 companies to quote on systems, 2 of which could result in extremely high value orders." Blundell Managing Director, Paul Blundell reinforced this, "The quality of visitors has been very good. We took several orders on the stand and have already re-booked for next year." VSMT Managing Director, David Clements cited the "fantastic day" as proof that "customers are investing in SMT placement systems."
With lead-free now just a matter of weeks away Nepcon 2006 was also host to a comprehensive Pb-free knowledge base. Proving particularly popular with visitors, seminar programmes run by the SMART Group and the British Standards Institute addressed the subject of lead-free, providing audiences with a practical insight into the forthcoming transition. This was enhanced by the lead-free workshop environment which allowed visitors to test out the new lead-free technology for themselves. Other highlights included the ever-popular UK Can Make It feature, uniting manufacturing services businesses from around the UK.
