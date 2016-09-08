© infineon (illustration purpose only!) Analysis | September 08, 2016
Industrial chip market to grow to USD 61 billion in 2021
According to the latest analysis by Semicast Research, revenues for industrial semiconductors are forecast to grow to USD 61.5 billion in 2021, from USD 40.7 billion in 2015, a CAGR of seven percent.
Compared with a total semiconductor market of around USD 340 billion, the industrial sector is estimated to have accounted for about twelve percent of the overall semiconductor TAM in 2015, a larger proportion than the automotive sector. Cumulative industrial semiconductor demand from 2015 to 2021 is projected to total over USD 350 billion, reinforcing the conclusion that opportunities in the industrial sector should not be overlooked by semiconductor suppliers.
The industrial sector includes many obscure, somewhat dull product categories, such as pressure measurement, proximity sensors and motion detectors, which offer none of the glamor and allure of smart phones, smart watches or wearables, but which nonetheless are manufactured in volumes of tens of millions of units per year and offer a stable and dependable revenue stream.
The Internet of Things (IoT) has been the key focus area for the semiconductor industry for the last five years and it is Semicast’s view that Industrial IoT can be broadly described as intelligence and connectivity being added to ever smaller, distributed, remote industrial devices. Industrial IoT is not viewed by Semicast as a growth application for industrial semiconductors itself; instead this intelligence and connectivity is provided by the addition of sub-dollar 32-bit microcontrollers, together with short-range wireless communications ICs based on standards such as 6LoWPAN, Bluetooth/BLE, LoRa, NFC, Sub-1/2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi and ZigBee.
Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “These intelligent connected devices generate the Little Data which has never previously been captured, to be processed locally or fed straight to the Cloud for Big Data analytics, thus creating the Industrial IoT of smart buildings, cities, factories, grid, medical, payment and security.”
Leading vendor of semiconductors to the industrial sector in 2015
The industrial sector includes many obscure, somewhat dull product categories, such as pressure measurement, proximity sensors and motion detectors, which offer none of the glamor and allure of smart phones, smart watches or wearables, but which nonetheless are manufactured in volumes of tens of millions of units per year and offer a stable and dependable revenue stream.
The Internet of Things (IoT) has been the key focus area for the semiconductor industry for the last five years and it is Semicast’s view that Industrial IoT can be broadly described as intelligence and connectivity being added to ever smaller, distributed, remote industrial devices. Industrial IoT is not viewed by Semicast as a growth application for industrial semiconductors itself; instead this intelligence and connectivity is provided by the addition of sub-dollar 32-bit microcontrollers, together with short-range wireless communications ICs based on standards such as 6LoWPAN, Bluetooth/BLE, LoRa, NFC, Sub-1/2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi and ZigBee.
Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “These intelligent connected devices generate the Little Data which has never previously been captured, to be processed locally or fed straight to the Cloud for Big Data analytics, thus creating the Industrial IoT of smart buildings, cities, factories, grid, medical, payment and security.”
Leading vendor of semiconductors to the industrial sector in 2015
- Texas Instruments
- Infineon Technologies
- Intel (following the acquisition of Altera)
- STMicroelectronics
- Renesas Electronics
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments