© husqvarna

Husqvarna expands robotics manufacturing

Husqvarna Group will increase the capacity for its Newton Aycliffe factory in England. At the same time the Group will expand and build up capacity at the existing Husqvarna Group site in Vrbno, Czech Republic.

“We expect the overall robotics market to continue to be a fast growing segment in the coming years. Our aim is to maintain our leadership position by providing the most reliable and efficient products, giving the end-users a great result – where the robotic lawn mower does all the work. Beyond the current success with Husqvarna and Gardena we plan to introduce robotic mowers also for the McCulloch brand for the 2017 season,” says Kai Wärn, President and CEO for the Husqvarna Group.



Additional investments are planned for the Newton Aycliffe factory in order to increase robotic manufacturing capacity. In parallel, Husqvarna Group will expand and build manufacturing capability and capacity of robotics at the existing Husqvarna Group site in Vrbno, to be a complement from the 2018 season.



“Due to the strategic importance of this product, we see the need to manufacture robotic mowers in more than one site to meet the growing market and limit the risk with only one factory. In order to leverage the many years of knowledge and experience, the Newton Aycliffe factory will take on a lead manufacturing engineering role for robotics in the Group”, says Kai Wärn.