Delivery done with drones – signed Matternet and Mercedes-Benz

© matternet

Mercedes-Benz is investing in Metternet to integrate vans and drones – “why?” You might ask. To change how people receives goods of course.

We’re talking about lightweight goods here, but – this is still a big investment. Matternet, is a developer of autonomous drone logistics systems, and now, with Mercedes-Benz Vans as a strategic partner and a multimillion dollar investment in the company – innovative deliveries are on the horizon.Through the partnership, Matternet and Mercedes-Benz have joined forces to create an integrated delivery solution that aims to transform how people receive lightweight goods on demand.Autonomous drone systems hold the promise of a more efficient, faster and cheaper delivery. Alongside the partnership both companies have unveiled new products; Mercedes-Benz Vans presented its Vision Van, a new end-to-end platform for last-mile delivery, featuring a fully automated cargo management system and Matternet delivery drones – to go along with the Matternet’s new second-generation drone, Matternet M2.Matternet developed the technology that is integrated into the roof of the van, allowing for precision landing and automatic payload and battery exchange. Matternet's cloud technology is integrated with the van routing software, allowing end-to-end control of the supply chain. The first project bringing this vision into reality is "Vans and Drones".The drone is equipped with a redundant flight termination system that deploys a parachute automatically if needed, and uses software to ensure that the vehicle never diverges by more than 5 meters (16.4 feet) from its pre-authorized path. Flight paths are automatically generated in approved airspace by Matternet's cloud system using terrain, airspace and population-density models to plan the safest routes.The drone is completely autonomous, can transport up to 2 kg (4.4 pounds) and travel up to 20 km (12 miles) on a single battery charge.