Dell and EMC merger now completed

Dell has completed the acquisition of EMC Corporation. This combination creates a USD 74 billion company with an expansive technology portfolio in the areas of hybrid cloud, software-defined data center, converged infrastructure, mobility and cybersecurity.

Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, said, "We are at the dawn of the next industrial revolution. Our world is becoming more intelligent and more connected by the minute, and ultimately will become intertwined with a vast Internet of Things, paving the way for our customers to do incredible things. This is why we created Dell Technologies. We have the products, services, talent and global scale to be a catalyst for change and guide customers, large and small, on their digital journey."