Yamaha merges European operations

Yamaha informs that from the first of September, 2016, Yamaha Motor IM Europe GmbH has merged with Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., the headquarters of the Yamaha Motor group in Europe based in the Netherlands.

The company states that this will not affect its day-to-day operation and is merely a modification to its legal structure. Yamaha’s SMT business will continue from the first of September, 2016 and onwards in the form of a registered German branch of YME under the name: Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.



As a result of the merger the company will be aligned with the Yamaha Motor group in Europe, enhancing its European operations. Mr. Soichiro Kamijima will continue to manage the branch. In a press release he states “Yamaha’s aim is to strengthen our SMT sales capabilities and the support to our distributors and agents in Europe. Yamaha will continue on the path of growth we have taken since the company was established in 2011.”