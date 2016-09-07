© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Hitachi Metals to introduce harness assembly lines in Europe

Hitachi Metals will introduce harness assembly lines for rolling stock wire and cables at its operation base in the Czech Republic with mass production planned to commence in October 2016.

Hitachi Metals has been working to increase the profitability of its Cable Materials Business based on its three growth drivers of rolling stock, medical products, and automotive electrical components. In June 2016, production lines for manufacturing cables for rolling stock and industrial applications using Hitachi Metals’ technologies was introduced at an operation base in China to enhance the competitiveness of its rolling stock cable business.



Against this backdrop, Hitachi Metals will introduce harness assembly lines for rolling stock wire and cables at Hitachi Cable Europe s.r.o. in the Czech Republic – a location that offers access to other European countries.



Based on this investment and its global growth strategy in the rolling stock cable business, Hitachi Metals’ Cable Materials Business aims to achieve revenue of JPY 14 billion (EUR 122.66 million) in the rolling stock business by FY2018.